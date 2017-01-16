Latest News
Best of 2016 – Books and BWB Texts
Here is James’s list of top books for the year. The BWB Texts are obviously books too, but have been split into a seperate list, as it’s kind of not fair to compare them to some of the bigger books on the list. Note: a number of books would probably make the list
JamesD
December 21st, 2016
Best of 2016 – Films
Here’s James’s list of Best Films for 2016. You can listen back to the podcast here: 20. LOVE AND FRIENDSHIP A fast-paced and witty period drama with a stellar performance by Kate Beckinsale. 19. NERUDA Follows the poet on a caper around Chile and into the ...
JamesD
December 20th, 2016
Best of 2016 – Worst Films
You can’t have all the good without some bad. Here are James’s top five stinkers for 2016. Listen back to the podcast here. Warning: spoilers for some bad films you shouldn’t see. 5. WARCRAFT Some might argue that movies based on video games don’t ...
JamesD
December 20th, 2016
Current Playlists
#RDU40 – Alt. Radio: A Deeper Look
#RDU40 – Kill Your Television
A documentary series that delves deeper into the ‘Alternative Radio: RDU98.5FM since 1976′ exhibition at Canterbury Museum. In this episode we talk about the live event Kill Your Television that was held at Canterbury Museum on ...
Gemma
August 26th, 2016
#RDU40 – Decknology
A documentary series that delves deeper into the ‘Alternative Radio: RDU98.5FM since 1976′ exhibition at Canterbury Museum. This week we take a look at Decknology, RDU’s annual DJ competition, and its place in the local DJ scene. – ...
Gemma
August 22nd, 2016
#RDU40 – RoundUp
A documentary series that delves deeper into the ‘Alternative Radio: RDU98.5FM since 1976′ exhibition at Canterbury Museum. In this episode we talk about RoundUp – the RDU band competition! And that year that Spanky’s
Gemma
July 29th, 2016
#RDU40 – In Real Life vinyl
A documentary series that delves deeper into the ‘Alternative Radio: RDU98.5FM since 1976′ exhibition at Canterbury Museum. In this episode we talk vinyl and things with James from In Real Life and Aidan Moody from Plinius Audio ...
Gemma
July 22nd, 2016
RDU Live Sessions
Jed Parsons + Friends
RDU Live Sessions is a radio series that showcases the talents of the Christchurch music scene across a diverse range of genres and artists. Each episode is made up of two elements. A live session recording, with each artist performing
Gemma
April 22nd, 2016
Phoebe Leyten
RDU Live Sessions is a radio series that showcases the talents of the Christchurch music scene across a diverse range of genres and artists. Each episode is made up of two elements. A live session recording, with each artist performing
Gemma
April 15th, 2016
Delaney Davidson
RDU Live Sessions is a radio series that showcases the talents of the Christchurch music scene across a diverse range of genres and artists. Each episode is made up of two elements. A live session recording, with each artist performing
Gemma
April 8th, 2016
Instant Fantasy
RDU Live Sessions is a radio series that showcases the talents of the Christchurch music scene across a diverse range of genres and artists. Each episode is made up of two elements. A live session recording, with each artist performing
Gemma
April 1st, 2016