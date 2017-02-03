Latest News

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist.   Added to Playlist this week: DISJECTA MEMBRA (nz) – Subversion (IKON ...

Gemma

February 3rd, 2017

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams

Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am. Full list of tracks for On Air playlist: DAN KYE – Change FCKCPS (nz) – Dense Love ...

Gemma

February 3rd, 2017

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay

Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week. Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist below. Galaxy Records is located at 336 St Asaph Street, next to darkroom. Opening hours are Thurs/Fri 12-5:30pm, Saturday 10am-3pm. ...

Gemma

February 1st, 2017

#RDU40 – Alt. Radio: A Deeper Look

#RDU40 – Kill Your Television

A documentary series that delves deeper into the ‘Alternative Radio: RDU98.5FM since 1976′ exhibition at Canterbury Museum. In this episode we talk about the live event Kill Your Television that was held at Canterbury Museum on ...

Gemma

August 26th, 2016

#RDU40 – Decknology

A documentary series that delves deeper into the ‘Alternative Radio: RDU98.5FM since 1976′ exhibition at Canterbury Museum. This week we take a look at Decknology, RDU’s annual DJ competition, and its place in the local DJ scene. – ...

Gemma

August 22nd, 2016

#RDU40 – RoundUp

A documentary series that delves deeper into the ‘Alternative Radio: RDU98.5FM since 1976′ exhibition at Canterbury Museum. In this episode we talk about RoundUp – the RDU band competition! And that year that Spanky’s

Gemma

July 29th, 2016

#RDU40 – In Real Life vinyl

A documentary series that delves deeper into the ‘Alternative Radio: RDU98.5FM since 1976′ exhibition at Canterbury Museum. In this episode we talk vinyl and things with James from In Real Life and Aidan Moody from Plinius Audio ...

Gemma

July 22nd, 2016


RDU Live Sessions

Jed Parsons + Friends

RDU Live Sessions is a radio series that showcases the talents of the Christchurch music scene across a diverse range of genres and artists. Each episode is made up of two elements. A live session recording, with each artist performing

Gemma

April 22nd, 2016

Phoebe Leyten

RDU Live Sessions is a radio series that showcases the talents of the Christchurch music scene across a diverse range of genres and artists. Each episode is made up of two elements. A live session recording, with each artist performing

Gemma

April 15th, 2016

Delaney Davidson

RDU Live Sessions is a radio series that showcases the talents of the Christchurch music scene across a diverse range of genres and artists. Each episode is made up of two elements. A live session recording, with each artist performing

Gemma

April 8th, 2016

Instant Fantasy

RDU Live Sessions is a radio series that showcases the talents of the Christchurch music scene across a diverse range of genres and artists. Each episode is made up of two elements. A live session recording, with each artist performing

Gemma

April 1st, 2016


