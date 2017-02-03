Latest News
RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary
Not only does Brian Feary host The Sheep Technique on Monday from 4-6pm, he is also one of our RDU music curators. Hear a selection of indie + alt tunes that he has chosen for our playlist. Added to Playlist this week: DISJECTA MEMBRA (nz) – Subversion (IKON ...
Gemma
February 3rd, 2017
RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams
Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am. Full list of tracks for On Air playlist: DAN KYE – Change FCKCPS (nz) – Dense Love ...
Gemma
February 3rd, 2017
RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay
Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week. Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist below. Galaxy Records is located at 336 St Asaph Street, next to darkroom. Opening hours are Thurs/Fri 12-5:30pm, Saturday 10am-3pm. ...
Gemma
February 1st, 2017
Current Playlists
#RDU40 – Alt. Radio: A Deeper Look
#RDU40 – Kill Your Television
A documentary series that delves deeper into the ‘Alternative Radio: RDU98.5FM since 1976′ exhibition at Canterbury Museum. In this episode we talk about the live event Kill Your Television that was held at Canterbury Museum on ...
Gemma
August 26th, 2016
#RDU40 – Decknology
A documentary series that delves deeper into the ‘Alternative Radio: RDU98.5FM since 1976′ exhibition at Canterbury Museum. This week we take a look at Decknology, RDU’s annual DJ competition, and its place in the local DJ scene. – ...
Gemma
August 22nd, 2016
#RDU40 – RoundUp
A documentary series that delves deeper into the ‘Alternative Radio: RDU98.5FM since 1976′ exhibition at Canterbury Museum. In this episode we talk about RoundUp – the RDU band competition! And that year that Spanky’s
Gemma
July 29th, 2016
#RDU40 – In Real Life vinyl
A documentary series that delves deeper into the ‘Alternative Radio: RDU98.5FM since 1976′ exhibition at Canterbury Museum. In this episode we talk vinyl and things with James from In Real Life and Aidan Moody from Plinius Audio ...
Gemma
July 22nd, 2016
RDU Live Sessions
Jed Parsons + Friends
RDU Live Sessions is a radio series that showcases the talents of the Christchurch music scene across a diverse range of genres and artists. Each episode is made up of two elements. A live session recording, with each artist performing
Gemma
April 22nd, 2016
Phoebe Leyten
RDU Live Sessions is a radio series that showcases the talents of the Christchurch music scene across a diverse range of genres and artists. Each episode is made up of two elements. A live session recording, with each artist performing
Gemma
April 15th, 2016
Delaney Davidson
RDU Live Sessions is a radio series that showcases the talents of the Christchurch music scene across a diverse range of genres and artists. Each episode is made up of two elements. A live session recording, with each artist performing
Gemma
April 8th, 2016
Instant Fantasy
RDU Live Sessions is a radio series that showcases the talents of the Christchurch music scene across a diverse range of genres and artists. Each episode is made up of two elements. A live session recording, with each artist performing
Gemma
April 1st, 2016