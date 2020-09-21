Blog

Koizilla | Zorza Artist Feature

For one night only, Zorza brings St Asaph Street to life! The city’s newest multi-venue festival combines grassroots independent music, much-loved local venues and the people of Ōtautahi for an unforgettable night. Entry gives the ticket holder the ability to move through multiple venues on the night, exploring genres and finding something new.

Koizilla

Dunedin surf-psych-rock quartet Koizilla are a well-oiled machine specialising in high energy live sets that are always raucous and irresistibly danceable.

Having released their sophomore album, ‘I Don’t Surf I Boogie’ over lockdown, Koizilla continues their thorough exploration of the psychedelic world of surf that bands such as Oh Sees and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have begun to unveil.

Their songs weave together smooth slow jams and ferocious riffs that rip at an almost un-headbangable pace. Groovy, melodic, and masters of sun-kissed summer anthems.

