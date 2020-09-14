Blog

New Zealand Young Writers Festival returns in 2020 with new hybrid format

The New Zealand Young Writers Festival celebrates its sixth birthday this month with an innovative hybrid programme that combines live-streamed and in-person events hosted in Dunedin, UNESCO City of Literature between 24-27 September. The festival is free to attend and covers a diverse range of topics from poetry; plays and personal essays; comedy and culture; social media and ekphrasis

The event, held annually in Dunedin aimed at young writers aged 15-35. This year the programme plays host to playwrights and poets; comedians and historians; critics and consciences to inspire and entertain, in a new blended format that event producer Gareth McMillan hopes will reach even more young writers around the country.

“We’re aiming to awhi all those digital natives out there that can’t make it to Dunedin in person. Hosting events online gives all the amazing young writers throughout Aotearoa the opportunity to engage with our super talented presenters, pātai, or contribute to the kōrero.”

For more information visit www.youngwritersfest.nz

September 14th, 2020

