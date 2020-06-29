Blog

Isaac Theatre Royal and RDU 98.5 FM presents… ITR LIVE! feat. THE BUTLERS

With special guests THERE’S A TUESDAY and KIMONO

Isaac Theatre Royal is excited to kick off their new ITR LIVE! series with a lineup of outstanding Christchurch talent, headlined by favourites, THE BUTLERS!

The Butlers bring a mix of ‘milky’ guitars, layers of smooth saxophone, and multiple vocalists each singing songs as lead singers or sprinkling harmonies throughout songs, their unique and infectious sound is hard to pin down. From baritone ballads to smoky solo serenades, there’s enough variety in their discography to always keep you wanting more.

There’s a Tuesday are indie duo, Nat and Minnie. Last year they won the Solo-Duo category of Smokefree Rock Quest, released their debut single Pinata Head in December, and we can’t wait to have them on the ITR stage!

Kimono are a lovely 4 piece indie rock outfit on the rise. Their phenomenal sound will kick off the night like never before.

ITR LIVE! series is all about supporting and promoting homegrown New Zealand talent, giving the opportunity to perform in one of the most spectacular venues in Australasia.

Don’t miss out on this spectacular night of Indie Rock music and good times!

Event Info:

Saturday 8th August 2020

7.30pm

Door 6.30pm