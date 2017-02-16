UC Silent Disco
The UC Library are throwing a dance party in the Library – but it’s cool, it’s gonna be silent. We talk to Zina Swanson about how it’s going down.
JamesD
February 16th, 2017
On Air
- Station Playlist
Twitter Feed
- RT @nzonairmusic: Sending love to our friends at @rdu985fm and everyone else in Christchurch right now, stay safe and kia kaha 🖤
- RT @edmuzik: Can see at least three fires clearly from @rdu985fm - yesterday we could see smoke, but no flames
- Beats Me, 10:30pm-late. Listen on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I iPhone: https://t.co/zqlnBoaAiX Android:… https://t.co/cEIdB2T8rX
- Latest Civil Defence update about overnight plans for Fire Management due to the the Port Hills Fire: https://t.co/uRqPdi7OvX
Chart Show
15 Feb 2017
- 2XM (chc) - Feelin' It
- NEW DAWN (chc) - The Power Of You
- SALMONELLA DUB - Searching For The Sun (4theRain Dub)
- FAZERDAZE - Lucky Girl
- KAYLEB DUCKETT - Summer
- KANE STRANG - Oh So You're Off I See
- FRANNKKEY - Highway
- SACHA VEE (chc) - Monday (prod. Moods)
- STEEZIE WONDER - Elementz
- BLACK SCIENCE - I Fell Off The Edge Of My Mind
15 Feb 2017 | Chart Show
New To RDU playlist
NEW TO PLAYLIST
13 Feb 2017
- ANNA WISE - Coconuts
- AYE NAKO - Particle Mace
- BLACK SCIENCE (nz) - I Fell Off The Edge Of My Mind
- BORROWED CS (nz) - b a y o n e t
- CHAOS IN THE CBD (nz) - Distorted Fields
- COLD BEAT - 62 Moons
- DIRTY PROJECTORS - Up In Hudson
- FRANKKEY (nz) - Highway
- FRUIT JUICE PARADE (nz) - Whaling
- GENE FISHER - Static (Prod. Kaytranada)
13 Feb 2017 | NEW TO PLAYLIST