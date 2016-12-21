The Stolen Island – Scott Hamilton

The Stolen Island is a new BWB Text that looks at the plight of the people of ‘Ata, a small island south of Tonga. Author Scott Hamilton explains how he found out about the story, and how he went about investigating it.

December 21st, 2016

