The Imposters EP release

Marc and Zoe from the Imposters are in the studio to talk about their new EP, recording it at the Lab in Auckland, playing it live this weekend, and their new video. Plus we play two tracks from the EP, “Sell Out” and “Sleepwalking”.

JamesD

October 9th, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.


