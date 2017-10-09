The Imposters EP release
Marc and Zoe from the Imposters are in the studio to talk about their new EP, recording it at the Lab in Auckland, playing it live this weekend, and their new video. Plus we play two tracks from the EP, “Sell Out” and “Sleepwalking”.
JamesD
October 9th, 2017
On Air
- Station Playlist
Twitter Feed
- #Decknology2017 is on. Head to the RDU website for entry details https://t.co/nuTR2HSCcU #Dj #djcompetition… https://t.co/gsXN2qZkbG
- RT @RDUBreakfast: Now Playing: Tom Petty - Into the Great Wide Open @rdu985fm #RIPTomPetty https://t.co/pyt1xMpyoP
- Good luck to all the #SilverScrolls finalists tonight!! 🎉🎵🎉🎉🎵🎉
- RT @RDUBreakfast: Charlie from @YumiZouma was in the studio this morning to talk about the new album, going on tour, and their gig coming u…
- RT @NeatPlaces: Delicious sips, sneaky gigs and swinging hips. Here's @rdu985fm’s picks for the best events in the 03 this week ... https:/…
- RT @YumiZouma: 🎧 We're going live on @RDU985fm to play a new unreleased song off our new upcoming album in 2 minutes! 🎤 https://t.co/Z2Qj8E…
Various
Kiwi
- YUMI ZOUMA - Half Hour
- DANCE ARMSTRONG - Bad Coop
- SOUL SCIENCE - Second Chances
- OTHERSUN - Washed
- THE MAY PROJECT - Interlude
- INDI. - Woman
- THE VEILS - In the Nightfall
- OLUMPICE - Rotting In My Room feat. Bek Coogan
- BLAEK - But You Wont
- SAME NAME CONFUSION (chc) - How'd You Get So Cool
01 Jan 1970 | Kiwi
New To RDU playlist
Various
Various
- A. SAVAGE - Phantom Limbo
- ADAM CRAFT - Pacelane
- ASTRO CHILDREN - Straight For My Heart
- BLAEK - Stay the Night
- CLEMENTINE DOUGLAS - you (Steve Mill Remix
- CONDUCT - Water Oil Feat. Georgia May
- COURTNEY BARNETT & KURT VILE - Continental Breakfast
- DARKO X DHARMARAT - Sensei
- DESTROYER - Tinseltown Swimming In Blood
- EMA - Aryan Nation
01 Jan 1970 | Various