The Guest List – TP from Supreme Supreme

We’ve got TP (real name: TP) from Supreme Supreme in the studio for the Guest List this morning, picking a couple of his favourite tunes, and talking about his involvement in music and hospo in Christchurch over the last few years. His picks are Body Electric – “Pulsing”, and Shona Laing – “Glad I’m Not a Kennedy”. With thanks to NZ on Air.