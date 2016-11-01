The Guest List – Space Academy

Space Academy are celebrating one year of operations, so we catch up with Rich and Hamish from the bar about the highlights of their first year, and some of the best gigs they’ve had. They play tracks from The Transistors and the Tall Dwarfs. With thanks to NZ on Air.

November 1st, 2016

