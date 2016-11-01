The Guest List – Space Academy
Space Academy are celebrating one year of operations, so we catch up with Rich and Hamish from the bar about the highlights of their first year, and some of the best gigs they’ve had. They play tracks from The Transistors and the Tall Dwarfs. With thanks to NZ on Air.
JamesD
November 1st, 2016
On Air
- Monday Brunch with EmzMonday, 10:00 am-12:00 pm
Twitter Feed
- #np Number 1 (also!): @milouxmiloux - Pocket #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #electro #pop
- Oh no, we messed up the numbering! Here's the first number 1: @DraxProject - Cold #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rnb
- #np Number 2: @averagerapband - Fly Casual #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #electro
- #np Number 3: @Tourettesone - New New Zealand #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #spokenword
- #np Number 4: @lontalius - All I Wanna Say #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #alt #pop
- #np Number 5: @witchesofthehex - Witches of the Hex #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #alt
Chart Show
14 Dec 2016
- POLYESTER (nz) - Lucky Me
- NEW DAWN (chc) - The Dying Light
- LORD ECHO (nz) - Just Do You Feat. Mara TK
- CUT OFF YOUR HANDS (nz) - Hate Somebody
- THE ALL SEEING HAND (nz) - Cro-Magnon Corp
- MANTLE (nz) - The Passage of Time
- THE NUDGE (nz) - Dark Arts
- PACIFIC HEIGHTS (nz) - Oceans Collide Feat. Dianne Krieg
- SOCCERPRACTISE (nz) - I Was Screaming
- TROY KINGI & THE ELECTRIC HAKA BOOGIE (nz) - Oil Spill
14 Dec 2016 | Chart Show
New To RDU playlist
VARIOUS
16 Dec 2016
- ANO PASCOE (chc) - Girl
- BEN JAMES LEO (nz) - MĀNUKANUKA
- COMMON - Forever Black America Again Feat. Gucci Mane, Pusha T, BJ The Chicago Kid
- DIED IN '69 (nz) - New Wave
- GARDEN BURGER (nz) - Porcupine
- GONE IS GONE - Dublin
- HYBRID ROSE (nz) - expectations
- I.E. CRAZY (nz) - The Ape (Plastic Surgery Song)
- ILLUM SPHERE - Fall Into Water
- INDI. (chc) - Lakes + Wait
16 Dec 2016 | VARIOUS