The Guest List – Kaye from Minisnap and the Bats

On the back of the new release from the Bats, and ahead of Minisnap’s show at Nostalgia Festival, we’ve got Kaye Woodward in for the Guest List. She picks tracks from Voom and Bachelorette, and we talk about the separation between the two bands, their similarities and differences. With thanks to NZ on Air.