The Guest List – Kadett

Gareth and Mirabel run the fantastic cafe Kadett, located on St Asaph St. As they’re celebrating being open for a year, we talk to them about some of their favourite songs, and their musical connections. Including tracks from Bressa Creeting Cake and Minisnap. With thanks to NZ on Air.

