The Guest List – Jay Jackman

When he’s not making surf boards or bringing us the surf report, Jay Jackman plays with his band the Wendy’s. On this episode of the Guest List, he’s brought in a couple of classic tracks that are on the fringes of the surf rock sound – the Blue Stars and The Damned Evangelist. With thanks to NZ on Air of course.

