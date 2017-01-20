The Guest List – Jay Clarkson
We’ve got the wonderful Jay Clarkson in the studio ahead of her gig with the Breathing Cage. She picks two tracks, from The Puddle and Nadia Reid. With thanks as always to NZ on Air.
JamesD
January 20th, 2017
On Air
- Room DSunday, 10:30 pm-11:59 pm
Todd Williamson
Chart Show
18 Jan 2017
- THE ALL SEEING HAND - Cro-Magnon Corp
- ONONO - Custom
- LORD ECHO - Just Do You Feat. Mara TK
- JEREMY COSMO POTTS - Catatonic Death Trance
- CROOKED LIDZ (chc) - Reflections
- I.E. CRAZY - The Ape (Plastic Surgery Song)
- DIED IN '69 - New Wave
- THE BATS (chc) - Antlers
- NERVOUS JERK (chc) - Bones
- MYELE MANZANZA - Everybody Isn't A Long Walk Feat. Nia Andrews
18 Jan 2017 | Chart Show
New To RDU playlist
NEW TO PLAYLIST
20 Jan 2017
- ALDOUS HARDING (chc) - Horizon
- ANTHONY DRENT (NZ) - I'll Never Say Never To Always
- BOOSEGUMPS - Happy
- BREAKAGE - Elmhurst Dub
- DAN KYE - Tolle
- DAVID AUGUST - The Spell
- DELANEY DAVIDSON (chc) - Kiss Her Dead
- DIVERSA - Breathing Solids
- DUBMATIX - Dileng Deng Feat. Brother Culture
- ELK - B Polar
20 Jan 2017 | NEW TO PLAYLIST