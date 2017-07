The Guest List – Dominic Hoey

For this episode of the Guest List, we’re talking to rapper turned poet turned novelist Dominic Hoey aka Tourettes, about some of his early influences, moving from rap to writing, and how he talks about subjects that other people don’t seem to want to touch. His two picks are the Skeptics, with “Affco”, and Aldous Harding with “Horizon”. With thanks to NZ on Air.