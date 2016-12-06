The Guest List – Adam McGrath

Adam McGrath from the Eastern is in to talk about 10 years of the band, the highs, the lows, his punk roots, and the big shindig they are throwing at the Tannery on December 10th. Featuring tracks from the Blue Stars and The Herbs. With thanks to NZ on Air

JamesD

December 6th, 2016

No Comments

