Scorpio Books with Tamsin – 1 Nov 2017
Tamsin came in to talk to Jen about Two Steps Forward by Graeme Simsion and Anne Buist.
Check out more about the book here: http://bit.ly/2xGWTTj
Gemma
November 1st, 2017
On Air
- Green RoomSaturday, 4:00 pm-6:00 pm
Twitter Feed
- RT @martynpepperell: Playing jams on @rdu985fm till 3pm. https://t.co/gygpXIOrG4
- Join the RDU Singles Club! You could get two RDU-picked New Zealand tracks sent to you each month, a limited editio… https://t.co/tGHWAZwcxN
- RT @amandamamaloco: this apart from sticking on a cardigan may well be my most productive thing today - preparing for Vintage Cuts @rdu985f…
- RT @martynpepperell: Dropping the Japanese boogie and City Pop vibes on RDU 98.5 FM in Christchurch from 2-3pm. Tune in online or offline.…
- RT @PickleDarlinggg: doing a live to air thing on @rdu985fm tomorrow, gonna play new songs :)
Various
Kiwi
25 Jan 2018
- SWEET SEBASTIAN (chc) - 105
- AKCEPT & EBB (chc) - Wildwood
- HEADLAND (chc) - Mineral Run
- YUNA LESCA (chc) - Guilt Trip
- JED PARSONS (chc) - Get Lost
- BRIGHT MUSIC - Miracles 2
- KAMANDI (chc) - I Always Did
- MARLON WILLIAMS (chc) - What's Chasing You
- LATE JUNE - In Places
- FRENCH CONCESSION (chc) - Moon Palace
25 Jan 2018 | Kiwi
New To RDU playlist
Various
Various
25 Jan 2018
- A.W.P (nz) - Lakes
- AJ TRACEY - Champions League [Outsidr Remix]
- AMBER MAYA (nz) - Back Pedal
- ARTWORK - Acid Lines
- CHAOS IN THE CBD (nz) - Educate The Heart
- CRACKAZAT - Sundial
- DAVID BYRNE - Everybody's Coming To My House
- DB1 - Zukr
- DJ KUSH BOOGIE (nz) - Chardonnay
- DJ PYTHON - Yo Ran (Do)
25 Jan 2018 | Various