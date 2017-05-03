Scorpio Books with Rachel – May 3rd

Scorpio Books with Rachel – May 3rd

Rachel from Scorpio Books is in to review “Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls”, a deliciously illustrated book that profiles 100 famous and should-be famous women from History.

JamesD

May 3rd, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air

  • WayvesWednesday, 2:00 pm-3:00 pm




Twitter Feed

  • RT @solarosa: #1 on @rdu985fm Top 10. Oh chur guys!! https://t.co/jhIvza4X3P https://t.co/tt3d8FiD8h
    6 days ago
  • RT @annabel_kean: #NP Number 1: Sola Rosa - Back To You feat. Noah Slee #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #dance #electro
    6 days ago
  • RT @annabel_kean: #NP #TrackOfTheDay: Dual - Interlude #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #pop
    6 days ago
  • RT @annabel_kean: #NP Number 2: Need For Mirrors & Concord Dawn - Deflection #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #dance
    6 days ago
  • RT @annabel_kean: #NP Number 3: TeezyTaughtMe - Scout #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #electro
    6 days ago
  • RT @annabel_kean: #NP Number 4: Skymning - Hell Is Other People #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #electro
    6 days ago