Scorpio Books with Rachel – July 12th
Rachel is back with us for the book review, and is looking at some of her favourites from the finalists in the Young Readers book awards.
JamesD
July 12th, 2017
Rachel is back with us for the book review, and is looking at some of her favourites from the finalists in the Young Readers book awards.
JamesD
July 12th, 2017
A Radio Station... in Christchurch NEW ZEALAND
Rolling since 1976, RDU98.5fm is now the only bastion of alternative radio in Christchurch.
If you want your music to be considered for playlist fire it through to our music curators - music@rdu.org.nz
Kill Your Television
STATION MANAGER : James Meharry
- james@rdu.org.nz
SALES MANAGER : Simon Claridge
- simon@rdu.org.nz
RDUNITED :
- rdunited@rdu.org.nz
MUSIC SUBMISSIONS
- music@rdu.org.nz
CONTENT MANAGER: Gemma Syme
- gemma@rdu.org.nz
PRODUCTION: Alex Harmer
- production@rdu.org.nz
SALES ADMINISTRATOR : Hannah Samson-Barry
admin@rdu.org.nz
LOCATION : Boxed Quarter, Crn St Asaph & Madras Sts, Chch CBD.
MAIL : PO BOX 699, Chch Central.
STUDIO PHONE : 03 977 5394
OFFICE PHONE : 03 741 3050