Scorpio Books with Rachel – February 8th

#NP Wednesday Drive, 4-6pm. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/KRbfMtoQoZ

#NP #TeAhiTop10, 3-4pm with thanks to @nzonairmusic. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or… https://t.co/NrhqbCRgBx

#NP RDFood & Forage, 10-11am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/QXPxLnMhqw

RT @discogs: Bidding for ex-BBC studio twin disk stereo reproducer is currently at £3,600.00 (via @FACTmag )#TurntableTuesday https://t.co/…

#NP Up Again @RDUBreakfast, 7:30-9:30am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/DQozoMGQ6z