Scorpio Books with Dave – May 10th

Scorpio Books with Dave – May 10th

Dave from Scorpio is in the studio to review the new Jo Nesbo novel, “The Thirst”.

JamesD

May 10th, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air

  • Station Playlist




Twitter Feed

  • RT @edmuzik: .@rdu985fm is back up on air, literally running on the smell of an oily rag.
    2 days ago
  • RT @FACTmag: All quality, all free. https://t.co/yqTQAIUOmU
    3 days ago
  • RT @todd_williamson: #np Number 01: Glass Vaults - Bleached Blonde #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #alternative
    7 days ago
  • RT @todd_williamson: #np Number 02: Sola Rosa feat. Noah Slee - Back To You #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #dub
    7 days ago
  • RT @todd_williamson: #np Number 03: Oscar Dowling - Sally Free & Easy #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #rock
    7 days ago
  • RT @todd_williamson: #np Number 04: Ha The Unclear - Big City #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #indie
    7 days ago