Scorpio Book Review with Cassie – July 19th
Cassie is in to review two smaller books this morning, but that’s cool, sometimes the best books are the ones that use the fewest words to say the most.
JamesD
July 28th, 2017
Cassie is in to review two smaller books this morning, but that’s cool, sometimes the best books are the ones that use the fewest words to say the most.
JamesD
July 28th, 2017
A Radio Station... in Christchurch NEW ZEALAND
Rolling since 1976, RDU98.5fm is now the only bastion of alternative radio in Christchurch.
If you want your music to be considered for playlist fire it through to our music curators - music@rdu.org.nz
Kill Your Television
STATION MANAGER : James Meharry
- james@rdu.org.nz
SALES MANAGER : Simon Claridge
- simon@rdu.org.nz
RDUNITED :
- rdunited@rdu.org.nz
MUSIC SUBMISSIONS
- music@rdu.org.nz
CONTENT MANAGER: Gemma Syme
- gemma@rdu.org.nz
PRODUCTION: Alex Harmer
- production@rdu.org.nz
SALES ADMINISTRATOR : Hannah Samson-Barry
admin@rdu.org.nz
LOCATION : Boxed Quarter, Crn St Asaph & Madras Sts, Chch CBD.
MAIL : PO BOX 699, Chch Central.
STUDIO PHONE : 03 977 5394
OFFICE PHONE : 03 741 3050