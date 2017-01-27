Ryan from the Ruby Suns
Ahead of their show at the Darkroom tomorrow night, we’ve got Ryan McPhun from the Ruby Suns on the line to talk about Norwegian black metal, being back in New Zealand, and the band’s upcoming new album.
JamesD
January 27th, 2017
Annabel
Chart Show
25 Jan 2017
- ALDOUS HARDING (chc) - Horizon
- EXD - Mockingbird Feat. Maaka P
- PITCH BLACK - Dub Smoke (Oicho BigBadMix)
- FCKCPS - Seaview Road
- NADIA REID - Richard
- AZURE (chc) - Systems Groove
- THE BATS (chc) - Antlers
- MYELE MANZANZA - Everybody Isn't A Long Walk Feat. Nia Andrews
- MANTLE - The Passage of Time
- LORD ECHO - Just Do You Feat. Mara TK
25 Jan 2017 | Chart Show
New To RDU playlist
VARIOUS
NEW TO PLAYLIST
27 Jan 2017
- B. BRAVO - I'm for Real
- BROTHEL - Numb
- CHERRY GLAZERR - Told You I'd Be with the Guys
- DAN KYE - Change
- DISJECTA MEMBRA (nz) - Subversion (IKON cover)
- ERIC LAU - Contact
- FCKCPS (nz) - Dense Love
- GRANDADDY - Evermore
- J STAR - Bad Boy Stepping Feat. Ranking Joe
- JOL MULHOLLAND (nz) - Doorbell
27 Jan 2017 | NEW TO PLAYLIST