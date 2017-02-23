RDU x Nostalgia Cocktails with Jeff #3
Jeff is in to make the third contender for the RDU cocktail at Nostalgia. This one has rhubarb, funky tea, lemon and a gin base. Niiiiiiiice
JamesD
February 23rd, 2017
