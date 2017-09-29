Ralph from Three Boys – September 29th

We had Three Boys head honcho Ralph Bungard in the studio this morning to talk about the upcoming beer awards, entering RDBrew in the draught beer competition, and what’s going to be good drinking this summer.

JamesD

September 29th, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air

  • Station Playlist




Twitter Feed

  • Yes people, it the @peaceofdreams take over with Ritchie Mills! He is covering The Demo Crew for the next 6 weeks.… https://t.co/2rz1cUWcDG
    1 week ago
  • Just uploaded "Te Ahi Top Ten // 211217" to @mixcloud https://t.co/uKEBooPHhx Tune in now!
    1 week ago
  • Just uploaded "Hot Afternoons with Igor & Flo // 211217" to @mixcloud https://t.co/F23iB5tExF Listen up!
    1 week ago
  • New show "Saikuru Radio with Alice // 211217" up now at https://t.co/B8JI9UzPB9 Check it out now!
    1 week ago
  • Uploaded "Doom Femme with Dawn Blood // 201217" to @mixcloud https://t.co/qBhu3me9xa listen now!
    1 week ago
  • I just uploaded "Up Again with James Dann // 211217" to @mixcloud. Listen at https://t.co/d1pmGzck1z
    1 week ago