Publisher Fergus Barrowman

Fergus Barrowman is the publisher and editor and Victoria University Press, and is going to speaking at Scorpio Books on the 26th of January. We catch up with him to talk about publishing and poetry in New Zealand.

JamesD

January 25th, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air





Twitter Feed

  • #NP Things & Stuff with Jeff, 12-2pm. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiV2sXg https://t.co/2SEhe3NKTy
    52 minutes ago
  • Transmission just off for a minute but don't fear we will be back in a jiffy 🤙
    1 hour ago
  • Dave from Galaxy Records (336 St Asaph St) has gt some hot tunes for u to listen to this week on the RDU playlist -… https://t.co/TlC73HpEmu
    2 hours ago
  • #NP Up Again @RDUBreakfast, 7:30-9:30am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I
    5 hours ago
  • #NP Fog Buster,12-1am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I
    13 hours ago
  • #NP Cacophony, 10pm-midnight. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I
    15 hours ago