Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Jen talks to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about Labour bringing back the PACE scheme for artists, Creative NZ funding and getting more people talking Te Reo in Aotearoa.
Gemma
November 1st, 2017
Kiwi
25 Jan 2018
- SWEET SEBASTIAN (chc) - 105
- AKCEPT & EBB (chc) - Wildwood
- HEADLAND (chc) - Mineral Run
- YUNA LESCA (chc) - Guilt Trip
- JED PARSONS (chc) - Get Lost
- BRIGHT MUSIC - Miracles 2
- KAMANDI (chc) - I Always Did
- MARLON WILLIAMS (chc) - What's Chasing You
- LATE JUNE - In Places
- FRENCH CONCESSION (chc) - Moon Palace
New To RDU playlist
25 Jan 2018
- A.W.P (nz) - Lakes
- AJ TRACEY - Champions League [Outsidr Remix]
- AMBER MAYA (nz) - Back Pedal
- ARTWORK - Acid Lines
- CHAOS IN THE CBD (nz) - Educate The Heart
- CRACKAZAT - Sundial
- DAVID BYRNE - Everybody's Coming To My House
- DB1 - Zukr
- DJ KUSH BOOGIE (nz) - Chardonnay
- DJ PYTHON - Yo Ran (Do)
