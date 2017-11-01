Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Jen talks to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about Labour bringing back the PACE scheme for artists, Creative NZ funding and getting more people talking Te Reo in Aotearoa.

Gemma

November 1st, 2017

