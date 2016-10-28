Politics with James Shaw – October 28th

Talking with James Shaw about feeding kids, filling lunch boxes, Bird of the Year, things going extinct, and Helen Kelly.

JamesD

October 28th, 2016

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air





Twitter Feed

  • #np Number 1 (also!): @milouxmiloux - Pocket #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #electro #pop
    3 weeks ago
  • Oh no, we messed up the numbering! Here's the first number 1: @DraxProject - Cold #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rnb
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 2: @averagerapband - Fly Casual #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #electro
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 3: @Tourettesone - New New Zealand #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #spokenword
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 4: @lontalius - All I Wanna Say #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #alt #pop
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 5: @witchesofthehex - Witches of the Hex #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #alt
    3 weeks ago