Politics with James Shaw – February 17th

Selecta Version, 9:30-11pm. Lsten on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I iPhone: https://t.co/zqlnBoaAiX Android… https://t.co/DPPExHFiqJ

Metrobeatz, 8-9:30pm. Listen on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiV2sXg iPhone: https://t.co/zqlnBosbav Android:… https://t.co/ulEXFXt0gi

Prognosis, 6-8pm. Listen on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiV2sXg iPhone: https://t.co/zqlnBosbav Android:… https://t.co/XuQt6t9YJI

Wooooo rain! To celebrate, here's JPSE with I LIKE RAIN https://t.co/0kGf5iKL2f

Shhhhh we're dancing in the @UCNZ library 📚 on til 2pm! https://t.co/aSgAZD1IDg