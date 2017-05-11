Poet Jeffrey Paparoa Holman

Poet Jeffrey Paparoa Holman is in the studio to talk about two of his new books, “Blood Ties”, and “Dylan Junkie”, which launches this evening at Scorpio Books. He talks about growing up on the West Coast, going in search of Bob Dylan, and reads two poems from the new work.

JamesD

May 11th, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.






Twitter Feed

  • LOOK WHO DROPPED IN FOR A COFFEE!!! ☕️💖☕️ Hi Spanky! https://t.co/68S50Jo2Zw
    14 hours ago
  • RT @abimacattack: Hi twitter, I'm doing the booking for @darkroomchch these days. Please get at me so that we can fill up our calendar with…
    15 hours ago
  • Dat @martynpepperell on air talking about PEPP'S PICKS. Tune in to @RDUBreakfast oi
    15 hours ago
  • RT @todd_williamson: #np Number 01: Suren Unka - 030 #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm
    15 hours ago
  • RT @todd_williamson: #np NZ Track of the Week: @fazerdaze - Misread #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #alternative #rock
    15 hours ago
  • RT @todd_williamson: #np Number 02: Azure - Kssh #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #electronic
    15 hours ago