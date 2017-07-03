Perseverance – Japanese Tattoo at the Canterbury Museum
The Canterbury Museum are currently showing an exhibition of Japanese Tattoo called “Perseverance”. James talks to Neil from the Museum about the origins of the art form, and how it is rare to see this art form.
July 3rd, 2017
