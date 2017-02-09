Pep’s Picks – Luka Productions

RT @martynpepperell: DJing on @rdu985fm from 12-1pm today. See you soon Christchurch! https://t.co/n9xv9ET11U

RT @todd_williamson: #np Number 1: @AldousHarding - Horizon #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #singer #songwriter #acoustic #piano

RT @todd_williamson: #np NZ Track of the Week: @RaizaBiza feat. @remikolawole - Strong Women (Remix) #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #hiphop

RT @todd_williamson: #np Number 2: New Dawn - The Power Of You #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #ambient

RT @todd_williamson: #np Number 3: Jol Mulholland - Doorbell #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #alternative