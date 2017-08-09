NZIFF with Amanda Peter – HOUSE OF Z, I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO and ONE ISLAND OF GOOD
We’re talking to Amanda Peter from the RDU-NZIFF Film Squad about 3 documentaries – HOUSE OF Z, I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO and ONE ISLAND OF GOOD.
JamesD
August 9th, 2017
On Air
- Station Playlist
Twitter Feed
- Ron the medium is going to give us a prediction for the #nzpol election this Saturday! On air now!
- giving away a double pass to @NicSampson’s Ernest Rutherford show at the @ChchFest on air RIGHT NOW!! Tune in to win
- RT @IndiForce: Hi hi I'm doing an interview with @rdu985fm today 11.15 to talk about my new album coming out on 22nd sep and the song 'Woma…
- RT @n_chittock: #NP Number 1!!!!!: RICHARD DADA - Marina Was A Dreamer #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #electronic #alt https://t.co/w8V3UrzFOJ
- RT @n_chittock: #NP Track of the Week: DUAL - Doze #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #dance https://t.co/iLdZO3yA4X
- RT @n_chittock: #NP Number 2: WOMB - Feeling Like Helium #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #indie #alt https://t.co/mzwhjA1msH
Various
Kiwi
31 Aug 2017
- ESTERE - Pro Bono Techno Zone
- JONATHAN BREE - You're So Cool
- YUMI ZOUMA (chc) - December
- COYOTE - RAM
- EGOVALVE (chc) - Serotonin
- RIA HALL - Barely Know feat. Kings
- DISASTERADIO - Unleash The Free TV Revolt
- DIE! DIE! DIE! - Bottlecaps and Phones (I Can't See You)
- WAX CHATTELS - Gillian
- TAIPEI TEAHOUSE - Camouflage
31 Aug 2017 | Kiwi
New To RDU playlist
Various
Various
31 Aug 2017
- ACTION BRONSON - 9-24-7000 Feat. Rick Ross
- ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE - Crazy, Stoned, And Gone
- ARTHUR AHBEZ (nz) - Free As The Wind
- THE BLACK SEEDS (nz) - Back To You
- CHAOS IN THE CBD (nz) - Zona Del Silencio
- CLEVELAND - Kyoto
- COURTNEY BARNETT & KURT VILE - Over Everything
- GOAT GIRL - Crow Cries
- HERCULES & LOVE AFFAIR - Controller feat. Faris Badwan
- JOHN MAUS - The Combine
31 Aug 2017 | Various