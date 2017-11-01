Nostalgia Festival Line Up Annoucement

Johnny from Nostalgia Festival came in for a chat with Jen to announce the line up for Nostalgia Festival 2018!

Check out the full line up here: http://www.rdu.org.nz/archives/15988

Gemma

November 1st, 2017

