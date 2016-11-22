Nostalgia Festival Announcement

Johnny Gibson is in to announce the line-up for next year’s Nostalgia Festival, happening on the 4th of March at Ferrymead Heritage Park, and featuring Liam Finn, Lawrence Arabia, Nadia Reid and more.

JamesD

November 22nd, 2016

