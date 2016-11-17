Neil Cox from the Isaac Theatre Royal
We catch up with Neil Cox from the Isaac Theatre Royal, which is celebrating 2 years since reopening! Two years! Feels like it was yesterday.
JamesD
November 17th, 2016
We catch up with Neil Cox from the Isaac Theatre Royal, which is celebrating 2 years since reopening! Two years! Feels like it was yesterday.
JamesD
November 17th, 2016
A Radio Station... in Christchurch NEW ZEALAND
Rolling since 1976, RDU98.5fm is now the only bastion of alternative radio in Christchurch.
If you want your music to be considered for playlist fire it through to Gabe Calcott, our music director - pd@rdu.org.nz
Kill Your Television
STATION MANAGER : James Meharry
- james@rdu.org.nz
SALES MANAGER : Simon Claridge
- simon@rdu.org.nz
RDUNITED MANAGER : Will Appelbe
- rdunited@rdu.org.nz
MUSIC SUBMISSIONS
- music@rdu.org.nz
CONTENT MANAGER: Gemma Syme
- gemma@rdu.org.nz
PRODUCTION: Nik Coulter
- production@rdu.org.nz
Location: Boxed Quarter, Crn St Asaph & Madras Sts, Chch CBD.
MAIL: PO BOX 699, Chch Central.
STUDIO PHONE: +64 (03) 977 5394
OFFICE PHONE: +64 (03) 741 3050