Media with Daniel Nielsen – May 12th

We’re talking about the (failed) StuffMe merger, the recent radio survey, and have a couple of gongs to give out to people who did good things.

JamesD

May 12th, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air





Twitter Feed

  • LOOK WHO DROPPED IN FOR A COFFEE!!! ☕️💖☕️ Hi Spanky! https://t.co/68S50Jo2Zw
    1 day ago
  • RT @abimacattack: Hi twitter, I'm doing the booking for @darkroomchch these days. Please get at me so that we can fill up our calendar with…
    1 day ago
  • Dat @martynpepperell on air talking about PEPP'S PICKS. Tune in to @RDUBreakfast oi
    1 day ago
  • RT @todd_williamson: #np Number 01: Suren Unka - 030 #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm
    1 day ago
  • RT @todd_williamson: #np NZ Track of the Week: @fazerdaze - Misread #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #alternative #rock
    1 day ago
  • RT @todd_williamson: #np Number 02: Azure - Kssh #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #electronic
    1 day ago