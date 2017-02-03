Media with Dan Neilsen – February 3rd

RT @uoclibrary: Start practicing your moves because your invited to the library Silent Disco! Thanks @rdu985fm & @ucsa for making it happen…

#NP Friday Brunch, 10am-12pm. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiV2sXg… https://t.co/B8HNcFblpT

#NP Up Again @RDUBreakfast, 7:30-9:30am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I… https://t.co/nJZ4dtTRHH

NP Classified Frequency, 11pm-1am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I… https://t.co/kp1Wns6cOc

NP Dubbers Anonymous, 9:30-11pm. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I… https://t.co/I7cBx9He86