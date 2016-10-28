Media talk with Daniel Nielsen – October 28th

Daniel Nielsen from the NZ Broadcasting School is in to talk media – including the reporting of a journalist’s death in Cambodia, changes to the way the government funds media in New Zealand, and good dude of the week.

JamesD

October 28th, 2016

No Comments

Comments are closed.


