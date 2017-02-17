Like stepping from concrete to carpet – Charlotte Drayton
“Like stepping from concrete to carpet” is the first show of the Physics Room’s 2017 programme, so we talk to artist Charlotte Drayton and director Jamie Hanton about the ideas behind the show, and how it will develop through the year.
JamesD
February 17th, 2017
On Air
- Selector VersionFriday, 9:30 pm-11:00 pm
Twitter Feed
- Selecta Version, 9:30-11pm. Lsten on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I iPhone: https://t.co/zqlnBoaAiX Android… https://t.co/DPPExHFiqJ
- Metrobeatz, 8-9:30pm. Listen on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiV2sXg iPhone: https://t.co/zqlnBosbav Android:… https://t.co/ulEXFXt0gi
- Prognosis, 6-8pm. Listen on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiV2sXg iPhone: https://t.co/zqlnBosbav Android:… https://t.co/XuQt6t9YJI
- Wooooo rain! To celebrate, here's JPSE with I LIKE RAIN https://t.co/0kGf5iKL2f
- Shhhhh we're dancing in the @UCNZ library 📚 on til 2pm! https://t.co/aSgAZD1IDg
- 🎵 thiiis is how we do iiiit 🎵 SILENT DISCO IN THE UC LIBRARY RIGHT NOW https://t.co/t4KRtARO4e
Chart Show
15 Feb 2017
- 2XM (chc) - Feelin' It
- NEW DAWN (chc) - The Power Of You
- SALMONELLA DUB - Searching For The Sun (4theRain Dub)
- FAZERDAZE - Lucky Girl
- KAYLEB DUCKETT - Summer
- KANE STRANG - Oh So You're Off I See
- FRANNKKEY - Highway
- SACHA VEE (chc) - Monday (prod. Moods)
- STEEZIE WONDER - Elementz
- BLACK SCIENCE - I Fell Off The Edge Of My Mind
15 Feb 2017 | Chart Show
New To RDU playlist
VARIOUS
17 Feb 2017
- AUNTIE FLO - The Soniferous Garden (Radio Edit)
- AUSMUTEANTS - New Planet
- B O K E H (nz) - I know you know
- BORROWED CS (nz) - pony
- CHAOS IN THE CBD (nz) - North Pole Cafe
- CHILDISH GAMBINO - California
- COYOTE (nz) - 50 dollar feet Feat. Milk
- DUAL (nz) - Kiss
- EARLY ELECTRICALS (nz) - Mabye (1999 Release)
- ELAN VITAL (nz) - Dreams
17 Feb 2017 | VARIOUS