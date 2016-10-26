Labour Leader Andrew Little – October 26th

James talks with Labour Leader Andrew Little about what Labour Day means in 2016, and what changes to the way we work mean for our workforce.

JamesD

October 26th, 2016

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air





Twitter Feed

  • #np Number 1 (also!): @milouxmiloux - Pocket #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #electro #pop
    3 weeks ago
  • Oh no, we messed up the numbering! Here's the first number 1: @DraxProject - Cold #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rnb
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 2: @averagerapband - Fly Casual #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #electro
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 3: @Tourettesone - New New Zealand #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #spokenword
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 4: @lontalius - All I Wanna Say #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #alt #pop
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 5: @witchesofthehex - Witches of the Hex #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #alt
    3 weeks ago