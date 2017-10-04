Labour Leader and not-yet-PM Jacinda Ardern

We’re talking to Jacinda Ardern as she makes her way to the Beehive, about the election result, and the weird limbo we find ourselves in.

JamesD

October 4th, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air





Twitter Feed

  • Yes people, it the @peaceofdreams take over with Ritchie Mills! He is covering The Demo Crew for the next 6 weeks.… https://t.co/2rz1cUWcDG
    2 weeks ago
  • Just uploaded "Te Ahi Top Ten // 211217" to @mixcloud https://t.co/uKEBooPHhx Tune in now!
    2 weeks ago
  • Just uploaded "Hot Afternoons with Igor & Flo // 211217" to @mixcloud https://t.co/F23iB5tExF Listen up!
    2 weeks ago
  • New show "Saikuru Radio with Alice // 211217" up now at https://t.co/B8JI9UzPB9 Check it out now!
    2 weeks ago
  • Uploaded "Doom Femme with Dawn Blood // 201217" to @mixcloud https://t.co/qBhu3me9xa listen now!
    2 weeks ago
  • I just uploaded "Up Again with James Dann // 211217" to @mixcloud. Listen at https://t.co/d1pmGzck1z
    2 weeks ago