Josh from Canta
Josh from Canta talks to Jen about the last issue of Canta for 2017 #RIPCanturburyUniCrane
Gemma
October 11th, 2017
On Air
- Green RoomSaturday, 4:00 pm-6:00 pm
Twitter Feed
- RT @radionzmusic: Thank you @instantfantasy and @rdu985fm for that banging Mixtape. You can come back again 💕(and you bet we'll be taking o…
- RT @radionzmusic: #np 'Horizon' from @AldousHarding - from @instantfantasy's favourite album of the year, Party
- RT @radionzmusic: #np Taonga pūoro composer Rob Thorne and Fis with Ko Au Te Hou ft - one of the picks of @instantfantasy for this @rdu985f…
- RT @radionzmusic: #np "Christchurch gothic" jam 'I' from Casper Thomson - selected by @instantfantasy for The Mixtape
Various
Kiwi
07 Dec 2017
- SALAD BOYS (chc) - Psych Slasher
- DANCE ARMSTRONG (chc) - Get Woke
- SOCCER PRACTISE - Big Bad Wolf
- EYELINER - Keep Calm And Carry On
- JAY ROACHER AND NETTSMONEY (chc) - Holed Up
- JAGGERS X LINES - Shadow
- MERMAIDENS - Sunstone (ONONO remix)
- SALMONELLA DUB - World She Waits
- THE TRENDEES - Mr. Dog
- UNITONE HIFI - One Spirit
07 Dec 2017 | Kiwi
New To RDU playlist
Various
Various
07 Dec 2017
- ACHETERBAGN D'AMOUR - Don't Talk To Me
- AFFSID KIDJHAGIFFY - Keepsake
- BISWEED - Shelter
- BOTTLE (nz) - Where Here Is
- BRAZAMAN - Blind Leader
- BURIAL - Rodent
- C R BARLOW (nz) - Temporary Relief
- CORPORATE - Level 2
- DIE DIE DIE (nz) - Only Thing I Want
- DJANGO DJANGO - Tic Tac Toe
07 Dec 2017 | Various