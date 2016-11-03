Jess Shanks from Blue Smoke

Blue Smoke has been around for less than a year, but it is already an integral part of the local music scene. James talks to Jess Shanks from Blue Smoke about how she themes the nights, books the bands, and some exciting gigs coming up.

November 3rd, 2016

