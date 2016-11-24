Jess from Blue Smoke, November 24th

Jess from Blue Smoke is in with an update about what is happening this weekend, as well as the Eastern’s big 10th birthday bash, and a special relief trip to Kaikoura.

JamesD

November 24th, 2016

No Comments

