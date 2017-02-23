Jenny Johnson from the CSO

Jenny Johnson is the Principal Oboe for the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, and is in the studio to talk about this weekend’s Masterworks Series performance of Romeo and Juliet.

February 23rd, 2017

