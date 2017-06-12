Hamlet: The Video Game (The Stage Show)

The cast of Hamlet: The Video Game (The Stage Show) are in the studio to explain what the production is, how it came about, and where you can see it (the Court Theatre, this week and next!)

JamesD

June 12th, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air






Twitter Feed

  • RT @DavidM2000AD: in 1997 Crayola made the leap into a cyberpunk future with the release of these internet themed crayons. Web Surfin' Blue…
    1 day ago
  • RT @edmuzik: Thought I could hear a weird whirring sound and that something was wrong with the car; turns out it's just the ambient show on…
    1 day ago
  • 🍻🍺 We are proud to announce the next #RDBrew - A Canterbury Draft. Coming to a bar near you soon 🍻🍺 https://t.co/q6EJzoyobv
    5 days ago
  • Your first chance to taste this new RDBrew is tonight at @darkroomchch for the first semi final of RoundUp! https://t.co/x6v9WVYRIH
    5 days ago
  • RT @edmuzik: They don't make beer like they used to ... OH NO WAIT, THEY DO @threeboysbrew @rdu985fm https://t.co/R32vcT0E5z
    5 days ago
  • Got some music u think would be good on RDU? Here's a guide @nzonairmusic put together on how to submit to Alt Radi… https://t.co/RR4yfX9SWw
    5 days ago