Gen from Greenpeace

B-B-B-Brian, what fine taste you have! Listen to Brian's RDU playlist selections on his Spotify playlist ->… https://t.co/vyhtNf80uy

#NP Friday Brunch, 10am-12pm. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/0BJETcMmuV

#NP Up Again @RDUBreakfast, 7:30-9:30am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/V6vWK6mzDi

#NP Classified Frequency, 11pm-1am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/AnJnyoJ9k7

#NP Dubbers Anonymous, 9:30-11pm. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/weNak7rh2Q