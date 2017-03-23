Francis Upritchard

London-based, Christchurch-raised artist Francis Upritchard is in the studio to talk about her new survey show, “Jealous Saboteurs”, which opens at Christchurch Art Gallery on Saturday March 25th.

JamesD

March 23rd, 2017

