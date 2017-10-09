Films with Nick Paris – BLADERUNNER 2049

#Decknology2017 is on. Head to the RDU website for entry details https://t.co/nuTR2HSCcU #Dj #djcompetition… https://t.co/gsXN2qZkbG

RT @RDUBreakfast: Now Playing: Tom Petty - Into the Great Wide Open @rdu985fm #RIPTomPetty https://t.co/pyt1xMpyoP

Good luck to all the #SilverScrolls finalists tonight!! 🎉🎵🎉🎉🎵🎉

RT @RDUBreakfast: Charlie from @YumiZouma was in the studio this morning to talk about the new album, going on tour, and their gig coming u…

RT @NeatPlaces: Delicious sips, sneaky gigs and swinging hips. Here's @rdu985fm’s picks for the best events in the 03 this week ... https:/…