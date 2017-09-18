Films with Andrew Todd – September 18th

It is time to talk films with Andrew Todd FOR THE LAST TIME. Yes, after more than 10 years reviewing films on RDU, Andrew is heading to North America. We wish him well on his journey, and send him off after talking about IT and MOTHER!

